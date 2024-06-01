Infant dies, parents allege docs’ negligence in Telangana's Medak district

MEDAK: The sudden death of a three-day-old baby boy in Medak district headquarters has sparked tension. Bhavani, a woman from Kuchanpally in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, came to Mata Shishu Kendra for delivery.

However, according to sources, the child passed away on the third day post-delivery. Doctors confirmed the infant’s death citing respiratory issues.

Angered by this, Bhavani’s relatives and villagers staged a dharna in front of the hospital, alleging doctors’ negligence and claimed that the child’s ill-health was not monitored. Later, the police intervened and assured the protestors that legal action would be taken once a thorough investigation was conducted.