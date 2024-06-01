Telangana records 47°C for second day straight

HYDERABAD: The maximum temperatures in the state remained above 47°C for the second day in a row.

Peddapalli and Mancherial recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.1°C, a negligible drop from Thursday’s 47.2°C in Mancherial. Following the lead, Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the second highest temperature at 46.9°C, with Nalgonda and Khammam in third position at 46.8°C in terms of highest maximum temperatures, as per a TSDPS report.

The districts in the red warning saw an uptick from 14 on Thursday to 16 districts in the red warning on Friday, recording above 45°C. The rest of the 17 districts were in the orange alert above 40°C of the highest maximum temperatures, including Hyderabad.

As many as 12 districts recorded heatwave conditions due to the extreme temperatures

City recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6°C in Malakpet.

The IMD said the conditions were favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea. Light to moderate rains with thunder showers with lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph speed are very likely to occur at isolated places in most of the districts till June 7 including Hyderabad, and a yellow warning has been issued for the same till June 4. As far as the temperatures, the state will experience above 40°C temperatures for the next two days with an orange alert, after which there will be a considerable dip in the mercury levels in the range of 36-40°C.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky and light rains in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 41°C and 29°C, respectively.