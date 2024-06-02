3-tier security in place for counting of votes in Telangana

HYDERABAD: All necessary arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, scheduled to begin at 8 am on June 4. Around 10,000 polling personnel have been deployed, with stringent security measures including three-tier security at all counting centres.

Officials said that the counting process is expected to conclude by 3 pm the same day. Counting will occur in 34 centres statewide in 120 counting halls and 1,855 tables.

Additionally, 19 halls with 276 tables will be used to count 2.18 lakh postal ballots and Electronic Postal Ballots, accepted until 8 am on June 4. Surveillance will be tight, with CCTV cameras installed in all counting halls. Section 144 has been enforced near the centres. Liquor shops will remain closed on counting day, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, Vikas Raj.

The counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, followed by the EVM votes at 8:30 am. A maximum of 24 rounds of counting will take place in Choppadandi, Yakutpura and Devarakonda Assembly segments, while a minimum of 13 rounds will occur in Armoor, Bhadrachalam, and Aswaraopet segments. Most constituencies will see between 18 and 21 rounds.