HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said he is on a mission to revive the past glory of Telangana. Responding to the allegations of the BRS that he is wiping out K Chandrasekhar Rao’s legacy, Revanth wondered why the legacy of the former CM or his own, or any others for that matter, should be reflected in the state emblem.

“What KCR has to do with either the Charminar or Kakatiya Kala Thoranam? Are these your [KCR’s] grandfather’s properties? Can KCR ever become Srikantha Chary [Telangana martyr] or Revanth Reddy Eshan Reddy [Telangana martyr]? KCR is a normal person like any other politician,” Revanth remarked while speaking to reporters on the eve of decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day.

Blasting BRS working president KT Rama Rao for threatening to launch a movement if the Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam were removed from the state emblem, Revanth said that the pink party launched a dreadful attack on the Telangana martyrs memorial. He sought to know what the objection of the BRS was in having the Telangana martyrs memorial in the emblem as the state was formed after the sacrifices of thousands of people.

Explaining his government’s objective in bringing out new state symbols, Revanth maintained that they respect the Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, which were used in the previous symbol. He said that they will discuss the issue in the next Assembly sessions and ratify them.

“I revere Sammakka Sarakka who were killed by Kakatiya kings,” Revanth affirmed and added that the government will install a Telangana Talli statue with a new look inside the Secretariat complex.