Telangana kickstarts formation day celebrations

HYDERABAD: Telangana state formation day celebrations started with great grandeur. On Sunday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid his tributes to Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. From there he reached the Parade Grounds and hoisted the flag.

After march fast by the contingents, he released the new state anthem “ Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana”, which is written by the noted poet and writer Ande Sri and composed by MM Keeravani.

By addressing the people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that they are not rulers, but servants of the state. He said that they brought Praja Palana in the state. Spreading love and questioning supremacy is Telanagaism, he added.

He revealed that the government is formulating the “Green Telangana - 2050” document. With this government will divide Telangana into three zones, he stated. “the area inside the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road will be called Urban Telangana. From there, the area of Regional Ring Road is called Sub Urban Telangana. From there to the state borders is called the rural Telangana. In which zone what development activities to be taken up will be detailed in the mega plan ”, he said.

In his address, the Chief Minister talked about the Musi Redevelopment, employment and jobs issues, revamping the education sector, housing, electricity and issues pertaining to farmers.

Meanwhile, today evening celebrations will start at Tank Bund.