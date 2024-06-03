Harish met phone-tapping accused in US, says Venkat

HYDERABAD: Road & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday alleged that BRS leader T Harish Rao secretly met the prime accused in phone-tapping case, T Prabhakar Rao in the US and asked him to not return to India.

The minister alleged that Harish travelled abroad on May 26. Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said: “Prabhakar Rao was moving between Chicago and Colorado. Harish met him fearing that he would turn approver in the case. Instead of sending an emissary, KCR should have called him and asked him to confess if there was any wrongdoing on his part.”

Venkat Reddy said that the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has mocked democracy by employing “rowdies” to illegally tap the phones of people in various sectors.

“KCR’s behaviour was such that people lost faith in governments. He used phone-tapping as a tool to improve vote share,” he alleged.

Stating that the BJP-led Union government was not issuing a red corner notice even a month after making a request, Venkat said that they will exert pressure on the Centre and ensure that a red corner notice is issued.

As per FlightAware — an American firm that provides real-time flight tracking data — the said flight flew between Hyderabad and Dubai on May 26.