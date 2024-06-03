Heavy rain: Power cuts, trees uprooted in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Heavy rain on Sunday evening brought down the high temperatures in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Rains and gales were witnessed in Jannaram, Bejjur, Wankidi, Mudhole and a few other mandals. One woman was injured by a thunderbolt and power was interrupted in Jannaram mandal.

Vikrubhai, a woman from Indhani village in Wankidi mandal, Kumurambheem Asifabad district, fell unconscious after hearing the noise of a thunderbolt that struck a few metres away from her house. She was standing in front of her house during the heavy rain when she heard the thunderbolt. Her family members shifted her to a Mancherial hospital for treatment.

In Jannaram mandal, the heavy rains and gales uprooted a few trees in the villages, interrupting the power supply. Electricity officials are taking measures to restore power by removing the fallen trees.

Rains had brought respite in Mancherial district, as this is the first time this summer season that the district recorded the highest temperatures at 47 °C. It’s a record in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Normally, in the Singareni area, temperatures are 1-2°C higher because of coal production.

Gales uproot trees in K’nagar district

Gales and untimely rains damaged houses and brought tree branches onto roads in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. In Korutla, Jagtial district, there was rainfall accompanied by lightning, causing a few tree branches to fall due to strong winds. In Vanthadupula of Illanthakunta mandal, a tree fell down on a house, but no casualties or injuries were reported. In Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district, there were gales along with rain