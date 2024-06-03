Rats and cockroaches found in Hyderabad restaurants

HYDERABAD : Commissioner of Food Safety’s (CFS) Task Force team on Saturday inspected three food outlets in Lakdikapul: Hotel Ashoka, Hydrate - The Bar and Hotel New Fishland. All three eateries were found to be violating multiple guidelines and were issued notices under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act.

At Hotel Ashoka, cockroaches were found near the meat storage area, while rats were seen roaming the floor and exhaust vents of the kitchen at Hotel New Fishland.The restaurant management had also not set up any rat traps, the CFS said. The officials also discovered discarded synthetic food colours in the kitchen.

Apart from Hotel Ashoka, the team found semi-prepared food items without labels at Hydrate bar and New Fishland. Neither of the two restaurants had displayed copies of their FSSAI licences, as required by law. Furthermore, the dustbins at both New Fishland and Hydrate bar were found open and without proper lids. The Task Force team also noted that the Food Business Operators (FBOs) did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers or pest control records.