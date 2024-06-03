Yellow alert for rains in Telangana till June 6

HYDERABAD: After a period of scorching heat, Telangana received heavy rains on Sunday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 6, with heavy rains forecasted to continue till Tuesday.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), Madikonda in Hanamkonda district received 85 mm of rainfall till 9 pm. While Siddipet received 77.8 mm of rainfall, Kondaparthy in Hanamkonda received 74.8 mm followed by Damera with 66 mm of rainfall.

During the day, mercury levels in the state remained above 420C. The TDPS said that Jagtial and Nirmal districts recorded the day’s highest temperature of 45.50C followed by Adilabad and Mancherial at 45.2 and 45.10C, respectively.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, mercury levels touched 430C in Amberpet.

Weather forecast

As per the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places on Monday.