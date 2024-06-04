Congress confident even as polls predict BJP winning big in Telangana

HYDERABAD: About three weeks after the votes were cast and thousands of crores allegedly spent by the candidates and parties on electioneering, it’s time for the results of the elections to the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.
Naturally, expectations are high, but so is the tension. Many of the candidates in the fray are on the edge, having invested significant amounts of their time, effort and money into the elections. The stakes are high for the candidates but astronomical for all of the three major parties in the fray — the Congress, BJP and BRS.
The result will determine their political future and influence their strategies for the next five years. Almost all exit polls have given the BJP a massive edge, predicting 10 to 12 seats for the saffron party. They have predicted victory for the Congress in six to eight seats, with the AIMIM retaining the Hyderabad seat. Interestingly, the exit polls have predicted that the BRS will not win any seat in the state. However, the Congress has dismissed the exit polls and remains confident of winning at least 10 seats.
The BJP expects victories in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Mahbubnagar, Bhongir, Zaheerabad and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies and close contests in Peddapalli and Warangal.
Congress leaders are optimistic about victory in Adilabad, Medak, Zaheerabad, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Secunderabad and Chevella.
Congress leaders are also hopeful of a shift of BRS votes in their favour. BRS leaders, on the other hand, are banking on victories in Medak, Peddapalli, Warangal, Khammam and Nagarkurnool, regardless of the exit poll predictions.
A good performance by the BJP will give impetus to the party’s aim of coming to power in the state in the next Assembly elections. The saffron party leadership also believes that a victory in a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will help it emerge in the minds of the public that it is the main Opposition party in the state, replacing the BRS. Also, a strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections could trigger an exodus from the Congress to the BJP and even destabilise the state government.
Congress leaders too are concerned about the implications of a BJP victory as it could threaten their government and party stability. For the Congress, victory in even five to six seats will not be enough since the party is in power in Telangana.
For the BRS, failure to win at least three or four seats could trigger defections to the Congress or BJP, depending on which party emerges stronger both at the state and central level after the votes are counted. A disappointing result would leave the BRS facing an existential crisis.
