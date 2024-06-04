Congress confident even as polls predict BJP winning big in Telangana

HYDERABAD: About three weeks after the votes were cast and thousands of crores allegedly spent by the candidates and parties on electioneering, it’s time for the results of the elections to the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Naturally, expectations are high, but so is the tension. Many of the candidates in the fray are on the edge, having invested significant amounts of their time, effort and money into the elections. The stakes are high for the candidates but astronomical for all of the three major parties in the fray — the Congress, BJP and BRS.

The result will determine their political future and influence their strategies for the next five years. Almost all exit polls have given the BJP a massive edge, predicting 10 to 12 seats for the saffron party. They have predicted victory for the Congress in six to eight seats, with the AIMIM retaining the Hyderabad seat. Interestingly, the exit polls have predicted that the BRS will not win any seat in the state. However, the Congress has dismissed the exit polls and remains confident of winning at least 10 seats.

The BJP expects victories in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Mahbubnagar, Bhongir, Zaheerabad and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies and close contests in Peddapalli and Warangal.

Congress leaders are optimistic about victory in Adilabad, Medak, Zaheerabad, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Secunderabad and Chevella.