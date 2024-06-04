Drunken brawl in Khammam leaves one dead

KHAMMAM: A dispute at a liquor shop led to the death of a 25-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh in Bonakal on Monday.

Sources said the victim, Uyyala Nagendrababu, who lives with his wife in Challagariga village of Guntur district, had come to his native Vemulanarva village of Vatsavai mandal in NTR district to spend time with his mother and cast his vote for the elections. For a month, he had been in Vemulanarva, which is close to Telangana’s border. To consume liquor, he went to Bonakal, which falls in the erstwhile Khammam district, on Sunday. After consuming a bottle of beer at a store, Nagendra asked a staff member, Gali Gopalakrishna, to bring him another bottle. After consuming two more bottles, he created a commotion and even threatened other customers with a broken glass bottle.

During this time, pieces of glass fell on the accused, Bobbilla Upender and Morla Parusuram, who took offence to the incident and started clashing with Nagendrababu, which led to the store management throwing them out.