Drunken brawl in Khammam leaves one dead

KHAMMAM: A dispute at a liquor shop led to the death of a 25-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh in Bonakal on Monday.
Sources said the victim, Uyyala Nagendrababu, who lives with his wife in Challagariga village of Guntur district, had come to his native Vemulanarva village of Vatsavai mandal in NTR district to spend time with his mother and cast his vote for the elections. For a month, he had been in Vemulanarva, which is close to Telangana’s border. To consume liquor, he went to Bonakal, which falls in the erstwhile Khammam district, on Sunday. After consuming a bottle of beer at a store, Nagendra asked a staff member, Gali Gopalakrishna, to bring him another bottle. After consuming two more bottles, he created a commotion and even threatened other customers with a broken glass bottle.
During this time, pieces of glass fell on the accused, Bobbilla Upender and Morla Parusuram, who took offence to the incident and started clashing with Nagendrababu, which led to the store management throwing them out.
Subsequently, Upender and Parasuram assaulted Nagendra and even used a stone to attack him. Meanwhile, some onlookers intervened and freed the victim from the accused. Later, Nagendra fell unconscious near the Sagar Bridge between Vatsavai and Bonakal. His family members were informed and Nagendra’s brother hailed an auto-rickshaw to take him away. The sources added that since the victim was reeking of alcohol, they thought he was drunk and took him home.
Around 3 pm on Monday, the 25-year-old’s condition worsened, prompting family members to take him to the Khammam Government Hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.
With the body, the family members took his body back to Vemulanarva, where the police allegedly refused to file a complaint while asking them to complain where the incident took place. Subsequently, they reached the Bonakal police station with the body, where Gopi filed a complaint. The body was shifted to Khammam Government Hospital for autopsy.
ACP Mohammad Abdul Rahman told reporters at the police station that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.