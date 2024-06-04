Five held with 477 kg of ganja in Manugur

KHAMMAM: Manugur police arrested five persons for allegedly smuggling ganja near the Hanuman temple in the town on Monday. The cops also seized 477 kg of the banned narcotic and two commercial vehicles being used for the illegal operations.

Manugur Sub-Inspector (SI) Meda Prasad said they received information of a huge consignment of ganja being smuggled from the Zaheerabad area via Aswapuram and Manugur in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Based on the tip-off, the police started checking vehicles near the temple. The cops intercepted a vehicle carrying mangoes and found packets of ganja concealed beneath them. The two persons escorting the commercial four-wheeler were also arrested, the SI said.