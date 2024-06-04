KCR has forgotten his past: Congress

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Gajjala Kantham on Monday accused the Opposition BRS of spewing venom without reason on the Congress government. He also said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost his mental balance.

Addressing a press conference along with Satish Madiga, Kantham said that KCR has forgotten his days in the Congress.

Rebutting KCR’s comments against the Revanth Reddy administration, he said that it was the BRS governance which was atrocious. He said that KCR looted the state and the Congress does not have to rebut the allegations levelled by him.

Lambasting the former chief minister, Kantham said that not even a single scheme was inclusive of all needy. He said that it was KCR who provoked the students to take extreme steps during the separate statehood movement.