Revanth lacks image of Telangana activist: Harish

SIDDIPET: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Monday asserted that while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy may achieve higher political positions in the future, he lacks the reputation of a dedicated Telangana activist.

Addressing the 10th Telangana Formation Day celebration organised by the BRS at the district office here, Harish Rao said that Revanth does not measure up to those who fought for Telangana’s statehood, particularly those based in Siddipet.

The former minister unfurled the party and national flags at the BRS district office and also inaugurated a blood donation camp. During his address, he accused Revanth of opposing Telangana activists in the past and earning the label of a “traitor”. “Revanth Reddy never championed the slogan “Jai Telangana”,” Harish alleged, adding that the slogan has all but disappeared from use under his administration, unlike during the BRS regime.

The BRS MLA also pointed out that the press releases issued by the Congress government on statehood too did not include the slogan, whereas BRS’s communications prominently feature “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Jai Telangana.” He warned that without former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana would face huge challenges. “BRS is the only defender of the state’s rights,” Harish said.

He also criticised the Congress government for its handling of agricultural issues in Koodavelli and Haldi Vagu, and said that KCR always made sure of the release of water for the crops. “Andhra leaders are plotting to make Hyderabad a common capital once again,” he said.