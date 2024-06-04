Telangana CM Revanth suggests candidates, cadre to remain on high alert

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed Congress leaders and activists to remain on high alert during the counting of votes, particularly in the constituencies where tight contests are expected.

Revanth asked the candidates fielded by the Congress to send committed and disciplined party cadres as polling agents with all the required documents such as Form 17C. The chief minister held a zoom conference with the Congress candidates.

Form 17C contains particulars of the constituencies such as number of voters, total polled votes, number of voters who didn’t exercise their franchise, the total number of votes polled in each EVM, identification number of the EVMs, and allied data. The chief minister asked the candidates and agents to file complaints immediately if they notice any discrepancies in the figures.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretaries, candidates and in-charges of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies took part in the videoconference.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the chief minister advised the party not to be negligent in the constituencies where the fight is neck-and-neck. He added that the chief minister explained the procedure of vote counting. “The chief minister also suggested taking senior leaders to the counting centres,” the Congress working president said.

“The chief minister directed us to verify the coding of EVM machines and the timeframes of first and last votes polled before the commencement of the counting process. The chief minister told the candidates and agents not to leave the counting centres until the certificate of the winning candidate is handed over,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.