Telangana HC takes cognisance of tapgate

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana has taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report published on May 29 regarding phone-tapping, in which high-profile individuals including a HC judge were allegedly targeted.

The report claimed that the mobile phone of Justice Sarath, a judge of the Telangana High Court, was tapped during BRS rule. The operation was reportedly orchestrated by T Prabhakar Rao, the then SIB chief, and involved monitoring and tapping the phones of several politicians and judges who were critical of K T Rama Rao, the then IT minister and BRS working president, with regard to the TSPSC question paper leak scam. Former SIB ASP N Bhujanga Rao, in his confessional statement, disclosed that the phones of all politicians who criticised Rama Rao were targeted.

Justice Sarath was among the judges who fell victim to the illegal surveillance, the report said. The operation was carried out by Mekala Tirupathanna, D Praneeth Rao (SIB DSP) and former Task Force DCP G Radha Kishan Rao under the supervision of Prabhakar Rao.

The team allegedly used advanced devices, typically employed for tracking terrorist units, to tap the phones of prominent political figures such as TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, his brother Kondal Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others. The surveillance provided crucial information leading to significant cash seizures from associates and friends of these politicians.

The chief justice bench of the high court will hear the case on Tuesday. The respondents in the suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) include the Union home ministry, the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP), principal secretary to the government, Home department of Telangana, additional DGP, Intelligence and commissioner of police, Hyderabad.