Bandi Sanjay attributes his victory to Modi magic

KARIMNAGAR: After retaining the Karimnagar seat by a record margin of votes, BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar attributed his victory to Narendra Modi’s charisma.

Sanjay defeated Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao with a thumping majority of 2,25,109 votes, surpassing the record set by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (2,01,581 votes) and B Vinod Kumar (2,05,5007 votes) in the past.

In 2019 elections, Sanjay clinched the seat with a 89,508 majority.

For the record, Sanjay’s nearest rival Rajender Rao secured 2,25,109 votes in this elections while Interestingly, Sanjay retained the Karimangar seat even though the party suffered defeat in all the seven Assembly segments that fall under this constituency in the 2023 state elections.

He secured a majority of votes in six segments, the exception being Husnabad. Interestingly, he secured the highest majority in Sircilla segment, which is being represented by BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

While Sanjay secured 45 per cent of polled votes, the Congress and BRS had to satisfy with 27.4 per cent and 21.4 per cent respectively.

After receiving his certificate from the returning officer, Sanjay participated in the victory celebrations along with party activists.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he expressed his gratitude to the Karimnagar people and party activists for ensuring his victory with a thumping majority.

“I want to dedicate my victory to the BJP activists and the people of Karimnagar,” he said.