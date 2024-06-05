BRS relegated to third place in 15 segments as poor show continues

HYDERABAD: The BRS, which enjoyed power in Telangana for nearly a decade, had a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The pink party appears to have lost ground by failing to counter the growing influence of the BJP in the state.
Contesting on its own, the BRS fielded candidates in all 17 constituencies but failed to secure even a single seat. In 14 constituencies, the party finished in third place, with candidates losing their deposits in eight of those seats. Even in the northern Telangana region, which is generally considered to be a pink party stronghold, the BRS did not perform well.
With the exception of Mahabubabad, Khammam and Hyderabad, all BRS candidates in the remaining constituencies finished in third place or worse. In Adilabad, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Zaheerabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad, the BRS candidates lost their deposits.
Despite extensive campaigning by party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BRS failed to garner enough support from voters. In the recent Assembly elections, the BRS lost power to the Congress but managed to secure 37.35% of the votes in the state. However, in the Lok Sabha polls, the pink party’s vote share dropped to 16.68%.
Although KCR’s constituency, Gajwel, and MLA T Harish Rao’s segment, Siddipet, fall under the Medak Lok Sabha segment, the BRS did not win the seat. If the BRS was certain of winning at least one seat in the state, it was Medak. However, BRS nominee P Venkatram Reddy lost to the BJP candidate.
Experts believe that several factors contributed to the poor performance of the BRS. After losing the Assembly elections, many leaders, including MLAs and MPs, shifted allegiance to the BJP and the Congress. This resulted in a leadership vacuum within the BRS at the ground level, leaving activists without adequate moral support. Additionally, during the candidate selection process, many leaders showed a lack of interest in contesting the polls.
Moreover, it is believed that in an attempt to defeat the Congress candidates in several constituencies, the second-rung leadership of the BRS instructed their activists to ensure that people voted for the BJP. The party’s key leaders allegedly did not work sincerely for the victory of their own candidates.