Congress failed to win even 50 per cent of seats in Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, after winning from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment, said on Tuesday that the BJP has emerged as an alternative political force in the state.

Addressing the media, the BJP state president stated that due to certain factors, the saffron party was able to perform well in some constituencies, resulting in victory in eight segments. He emphasised that the BRS failed to win even a single seat.

Alleging that the Congress had failed to fulfil its promises, he said, “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that the Lok Sabha election would serve as a referendum on the Congress’ 100-day rule. However, the grand old party could not secure victories in even 50% of the seats.”

Kishan said the people had rewarded the BJP with more seats in the state after being frustrated with Congress’ performance. The BJP would adopt a constructive approach as the opposition party, he added.

Kishan Reddy, expressing joy over the victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, stated that the BJP will form the government for the third consecutive term at Centre.