People’s mandate with Congress will boost governance in Telangana, says Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Commenting on the Lok Sabha elections results, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the polls reaffirmed that the people’s mandate was with the Congress. He said that the election boosted the confidence of the Congress government in the state and encouraged it to provide more effective governance.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Revanth said the people of Telangana have endorsed and blessed the 100-day rule of the Congress government and awarded the grand old party eight Lok Sabha seats. He also thanked the people for electing the Congress candidate in the Secunderabad Cantonment byelection.

Later in the day, the chief minister felicitated Sriganesh, the Congress nominee from the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Revanth also extended gratitude to party supporters, workers and leaders, asserting that the good performance in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypoll was a victory for the party workers. He added that the party would recognise the hard work of its activists.

Stating that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would be lifted on Wednesday, the chief minister said that people’s governance would commence again and promised good administration. “The governance of my administration in coming days will live in the hearts of the people for eternity,” Revanth said.