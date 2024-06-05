Telangana HC disposes petition seeking postponement of Group-1 prelims

HYDERABAD: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday disposed of the writ petition filed by two candidates seeking the postponement of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) Group-1 preliminary examination, scheduled for June 9, and said the announced schedule should be followed for the benefit of the majority of the candidates.

The petition, filed by M Ganesh and Bhukya Bharat, sought the postponement of the Group-1 prelims because they were also qualified for the second screening test for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Executive in the Intelligence Bureau, scheduled for June 9 as well.

Standing counsel for the TPSC said the examination schedule, including logistics and other arrangements, had been finalised well in advance. Out of the 4.3 lakh candidates who applied for the Group-1 preliminary exams, 2,75,300 candidates had already downloaded their hall tickets by 10 AM on Tuesday, the counsel added. It was also argued that postponing the Group-1 preliminary examination for the convenience of two candidates would adversely affect the future of over 4 lakh job aspirants.

The judge accepted this contention, noting that the Group-1 exam schedule had been announced well in advance. It also said that only 700 candidates were competing for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer positions.