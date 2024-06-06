Telangana

Investigation begins after body found in Nalgonda water tank

The District Collector has appointed District Local Bodies Additional Collector T Purnachandra as the inquiry officer on this incident.
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Officials have begun investigating the incident where a dead body was found in a drinking water tank in Nalgonda town on June 3. The body, identified as that of Avula Vamsi Krishna Yadav from Hindupur, who had been missing since May 24, was discovered in a 10 lakh gallon capacity water tank. Municipal officials found the body after locals complained of a foul smell in the water supply.

Purnachandra conducted an inquiry on Tuesday and Wednesday, examining log books related to cleaning of water tanks and water supply. The assistant engineer and water lineman of that area were interrogated. Purnachander told TNIE that the investigation will continue.

