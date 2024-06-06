Justice league: Telangana HC orders steps to expedite resolution of cases on MPs, MLAs

The Telangana High Court has taken steps to expedite the resolution of criminal cases pending against elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Telangana. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar has directed the Registry to send the Supreme Court’s directives to the courts hearing criminal cases against MPs and MLAs to ensure the judicial process is expedited.

The Supreme Court had issued specific directives in response to the case of Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay & others Vs. Union of India and others. The apex court, in its orders dated November 9, 2023, underscored the critical impact of pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs and said that urgent and efficient judicial processes were imperative.

Acting upon these directives, the bench convened a suo motu writ petition to address the issue. On November 24, 2023, the bench directed the Registry of the High Court to compile and submit data on pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. The submitted report revealed a concerning increase in both the institution and pendency of such cases.

Specifically, the report highlighted that the number of cases had risen by 143, bringing the total pendency to 258 cases. Despite summons being served in 235 cases, the police had successfully secured the presence of the accused in only two cases.

Furthermore, discharge petitions pending before the CBI Courts remained unresolved since the last hearing, and no judgments had been pronounced post the November 24 order. The High Court has scheduled the matter for further orders on July 3.