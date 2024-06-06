Rains lash Telangana, yellow alert till June 9

HYDERABAD: As the monsoon set in Telangana, heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), Begum Bazaar received 85.8 mm of rainfall till 9 pm, the highest in the state, followed by Bandlaguda and Charminar mandals recording 82.3 mm and 80.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

Various parts of the city were inundated in the aftermath of rains leading to traffic snarls in major stretches like from IT Corridor to Banjara Hills to Begumpet. Fallen trees were reported in Riyasat Nagar, Karmanghat, Sardar Patel Nagar and Saifabad. In Saifabad, a team of EV&DM safely removed branches from a car stuck under the fallen tree.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad said that very heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Jagtial and Vikarabad districts. Rainfall was also recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Khammam and Suryapet district.

The agency further said that the cyclonic circulation over southern Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Weather forecast

The IMD has extended the yellow alert till June 9.

On Thursday, thunderstorms with rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds

of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam,

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts, the IMD added.