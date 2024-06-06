Telangana to get three Central berths?

HYDERABAD: With the BJP winning eight LS seats in Telangana, its MPs are fancying their chances of a berth in the Cabinet.

It’s no secret that the saffron party has set itself the target of coming to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections. The most crucial among its strategies to achieve this aim is expansion of the party and cadre.

Better representation in the Union Cabinet may help the party expand its base rapidly. Insiders believe that the BJP high command is likely to accommodate three MPs from Telangana in the Union Cabinet. This could be one post of Cabinet minister rank and two of minister of state rank.

BJP sources said that the party’s national leadership will finalise whom to be inducted in the Cabinet after working out social combinations.

The BJP’s party constitution bars one person from holding two posts simultaneously, including one each in the government and party. If the party strictly implements this rule, G Kishan Reddy will have to forgo one of the posts.

Other leaders like Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender, DK Aruna, Dharmapuri Arvind and K Laxman are also in the race. As per social combinations, if the BJP gives a Cabinet minister post to a leader from the Reddy community, it will appoint two BC leaders as MoS. Likewise, if the party picks a BC leader for a Cabinet minister post, it is likely to give MoS posts to one Reddy and another BC leade.

Sources said that leaders from Munnuru Kapu and Mudiraj communities have high chances of getting a berth.