Telugu actor sent to two-day police custody in Bengaluru rave party case

HYDERABAD/ BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court on Wednesday remanded Tollywood actor Hema to two days in police custody in connection with the rave party case.

She is alleged to have consumed narcotics at the said party and attempted to obstruct the investigation by circulating false videos.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Hema on June 3. The court had remanded her to 14-day judicial custody following which she was sent to Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Hema, who was brought to the court in Anekal, alleged that the police made her sign on a paper after taking her to a forest area. After getting out of the police jeep and while walking inside the court complex, she asked reporters whether she had committed any murder and alleged that the police took her to the forest at midnight. “What was the need for the police to take me like that,” she wondered.

The actor’s family members were also present during the court proceedings. Meanwhile, Hema’s advocate claimed that a medical test should be done in a government hospital while her test was done in a private hospital.