Telugu actor sent to two-day police custody in Bengaluru rave party case

HYDERABAD/ BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court on Wednesday remanded Tollywood actor Hema to two days in police custody in connection with the rave party case.
She is alleged to have consumed narcotics at the said party and attempted to obstruct the investigation by circulating false videos.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Hema on June 3. The court had remanded her to 14-day judicial custody following which she was sent to Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.
Hema, who was brought to the court in Anekal, alleged that the police made her sign on a paper after taking her to a forest area. After getting out of the police jeep and while walking inside the court complex, she asked reporters whether she had committed any murder and alleged that the police took her to the forest at midnight. “What was the need for the police to take me like that,” she wondered.
The actor’s family members were also present during the court proceedings. Meanwhile, Hema’s advocate claimed that a medical test should be done in a government hospital while her test was done in a private hospital.
Gave fake phone number
The police are conducting an investigation to identify all those involved and to prevent such incidents further. Meanwhile, Hema, which is her stage name, was found using her other name ‘Krishnaveni’ and gave a false phone number during the police raid.
It has been also revealed that she had prior knowledge of the presence of drugs at the party. Furthermore, Hema is accused of trying to mislead authorities by making video statements claiming she was in Hyderabad at the time of the raid, while she was actually present at the farmhouse where the raid took place.
The investigation has also led to the arrest of a drug peddler named Imran in Bengaluru. According to the police, Imran supplied the drugs to Vasu, the organiser of the rave party. Vasu, a native of Vijayawada, used to work in Hyderabad.
The authorities are now working to uncover the full extent of the drug distribution network and the involvement of other individuals connected to the case.