Vande Bharats cover distance equal to 310 rounds of Earth

HYDERABAD: Vande Bharat Express services covered a distance equal to 310 rounds of the Earth from the date of its inception (February 15, 2019), flagging off with New Delhi to Varanasi train.

In total, the services equipped with modern coaches as well as enhanced features and amenities fitted with KAVACH, faster acceleration and semi high speed operation up to 160 kmph had completed 18, 423 trips across the country.

The overall occupancy of these services in India is 105.57%. The highest number of passengers travelled by these trains belongs to the youth in the age group of 26 -45 years with the percentage of 45.9.

The total distance covered by the services from its inception to March 31, 2024 is 1,24,87,540 km. The distance covered by these trains from April, 2023 - March, 2024 is 97,71,705 km.

These services have fully sealed gangways for free passenger movement, automatic plug doors, reclining ergonomic seats and comfortable seating with revolving seats in executive class. For passengers with disabilities, a special lavatory in DTC is also present.