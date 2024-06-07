8+8 will be 88 for BJP in ’28 Assembly polls: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Expressing delight at the BJP securing eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, its state unit chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the saffron party has emerged as an alternative to the ruling Congress in the state.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said: “We secured eight seats in the 2023 Assembly elections. We won the same number of seats in this Lok Sabha polls. In the next Assembly elections, 8 plus 8 will become 88 and we will form the government in the state.”

“The Lok Sabha election results are a starting point for the BJP to grow in the state. In the coming days, the party will shine,” he said and added that the people’s verdict has proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are quite popular in Telangana.

Alleging that people have lost confidence in the Congress within six months of it coming to power, he said: “In the 2023 Assembly elections, our party got only 14 per cent of votes. In the Lok Sabha elections, it increased to 36 per cent.”

“The vote share of the Congress, on the other hand, increased by just one per cent from 39 per cent in the Assembly elections to 40 per cent in Lok Sabha polls.”

He also claimed that around 14 lakh families supported the BJP in this elections.

Stating that the BRS has lost its ground in Telangana, he said that BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao won the Medak seat in the native district of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.