If needed, BJP leadership will decide on alliance with TDP: Nizamabad MLA Gupta

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta on Thursday said that there is no need for the BJP to strike an alliance with any party in the upcoming local body elections.

He, however, hastened to add that the saffron party high command will take a call on aligning with its NDA partner TDP “if required”.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office here, he said: “In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 60,000 votes in the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency. In the municipal polls, we won in 28 divisions of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC). In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we secured 84,000 votes. When we are performing well, why should we enter into an alliance with other parties? But it is the party high command that takes a final call on such matters.”

He also claimed that those who have not voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls are now planning to support the saffron party in future polls.

Gupta also said that CM A Revanth Reddy should quit, taking moral responsibility for the Congress MP and MLC candidates’ defeat in his home district of Mahbubnagar.