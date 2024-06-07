Let’s resolve pending APRA issues amicably: Revanth Reddy to Chandrababu Naidu

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday spoke to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu over phone and congratulated him on his party’s landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

While extending his heartfelt greetings to the TDP chief, Revanth said that the Telugu states should continue cordial relations and cooperate with each other to resolve pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA) in a friendly atmosphere.

During the day, Revanth also held a review on the election result in the Mahbubabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Balaram Naik, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Government Whip Ramchandra Naik and MLAs from the Lok Sabha segment were present on the occasion.

‘Implement cow-protection laws in state’

Representatives of Desi Govamsa Rakshana Samvardhana Samithi met CM A Revanth Reddy on Thursday and requested him to strictly implement the cow-protection laws in the state. Stating that cow slaughter is taking place in the state, they demanded immediate closure of slaughter houses, setting up of cow shelters and continue inspections at checks posts till July 2.