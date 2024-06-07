Moderate rains lash Telangana, more forecast

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon well and truly setting in, in the state, moderate rains continued to lash various parts of the city on Thursday, with Khairatabad mandal recording the highest.

Across the state, Rayapole mandal in Siddipet received the highest rainfall of 84 mm, followed by Danthalapally mandal in Mahabubabad (66.3 mm) and Palakurthy in Jangaon (64 mm).

Karakagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Hathnoora in Sangareddy also received showers above 60 mm.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), areas such as the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Begumpet (38.8 mm), Krishnanagar in Yousufguda (36.3 mm), and Srinagar Colony in Jubilee Hills (32.8 mm) experienced the heaviest rainfall till 10 pm. These were followed by Patigadda (31.5 mm), Shaikpet (29.5 mm), Bansilalpet in Musheerabad mandal (28.5 mm), and the GHMC office in Himayathnagar (27 mm). The rain was accompanied by thunderstorms and gales in some parts.

Parts of Film Nagar, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Vanasthalipuram and Patancheru also recorded moderate showers, as per the TDPS, while other areas like LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Karwan, Amberpet and Gajularamaram saw light to very light rainfall.

The average rainfall recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was 5.3 mm until 10 pm.

However, there was hardly any rainfall in Santoshnagar and Malkajgiri, as per the TDPS.