Moderate rains lash Telangana, more forecast

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon well and truly setting in, in the state, moderate rains continued to lash various parts of the city on Thursday, with Khairatabad mandal recording the highest.
Across the state, Rayapole mandal in Siddipet received the highest rainfall of 84 mm, followed by Danthalapally mandal in Mahabubabad (66.3 mm) and Palakurthy in Jangaon (64 mm).
Karakagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Hathnoora in Sangareddy also received showers above 60 mm.
According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), areas such as the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Begumpet (38.8 mm), Krishnanagar in Yousufguda (36.3 mm), and Srinagar Colony in Jubilee Hills (32.8 mm) experienced the heaviest rainfall till 10 pm. These were followed by Patigadda (31.5 mm), Shaikpet (29.5 mm), Bansilalpet in Musheerabad mandal (28.5 mm), and the GHMC office in Himayathnagar (27 mm). The rain was accompanied by thunderstorms and gales in some parts.
Parts of Film Nagar, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Vanasthalipuram and Patancheru also recorded moderate showers, as per the TDPS, while other areas like LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Karwan, Amberpet and Gajularamaram saw light to very light rainfall.
The average rainfall recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was 5.3 mm until 10 pm.
However, there was hardly any rainfall in Santoshnagar and Malkajgiri, as per the TDPS.
The GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing received a total of 23 emergency calls between 2 pm and 7 pm. Of these, six concerned with the uprooting of trees and the falling of branches, nine were regarding water stagnation, six for catch pits, and one each of a fire in Nampally and a bird rescue in Begumpet.
Most of the complaints were attended to and closed immediately by the officials.
Inundation of low-lying areas was reported in Begumpet, Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, near Lucky Restaurant at Lakdikapul and near the steel bridge in Ashok Nagar, among other areas.
Additionally, power was interrupted in the Patancheru area and various parts of Sangareddy. Two 33 KV feeders stopped working, each in Munipally and Machnoor areas, and work was underway to restore them, informed the TGSPDCL.
Meanwhile, the IMD said with the advance of the southwest monsoon in the coming days, several districts of the state will continue to be on yellow alert, at least for the next 48 hours. They are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder showers and gales. Cloudy sky is likely to prevail over Hyderabad, along with intense showers, lightning and gusty winds around evening and later.
The city has been forecast to see a maximum temperature of 35 0 C and a minimum of 24 0C for the next 48 hours, according to the MET department.