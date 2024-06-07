No. of vehicles jumping signal flips multifold in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Though 450 to 500 instances of signal jumping are challaned across the city daily, a particular instance captured by CCTV cameras at Jubilee Bus Station on Thursday stands out.

The footage, which went viral, shows the heart-stopping moment when a KIA car, in an attempt to beat the changing traffic light at the Secunderabad Club signal, collide with an brand-new Innova. The KIA is seen flipping over as many as three times before landing on its side even as startled passerby rush to help the passengers.

The driver, identified as Maryada Naresh, 31, is a medical representative. Miraculously, all five occupants of the Innova escaped unscathed, though the front of their vehicle was badly damaged. Naresh sustained only minor injuries despite the harrowing ordeal. Fortunately, both the cars are insured.

Following the incident, a case was filed against Naresh under IPC Section 279 and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving. While the penalty for signal jumping is Rs 1,000, police often register cases under IPC 279 to instil a sense of accountability and deter future infractions.

A traffic police officer with TTI (Traffic Training Institute) said that Hyderabad’s traffic enforcement employs both contact enforcement and non-contact enforcement to detect and penalise violators.

Blinkered!

65,413 signal jumping cases reported in 2023 in Hyderabad police limits

42,261 signal jumping cases in 2022 in Hyderabad limits

39,129 cases in 2023 in Rachakonda limits