Telangana: Election code lifted, focus shifts to development works, governance

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India lifting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the state government is set to resume development works and concentrate on governance.

The MCC for the Lok Sabha elections came into force on March 16. Since then, all development works and key decisions were put on hold. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also visited the Secretariat only a few times during the period when the MCC was in force. Now, all ministers and officers are expected to resume the government business, holding review meetings regularly, clearing files and taking decisions on various public issues. Officials are expecting that there will be a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy.

Sources said that very soon, the state Cabinet is expected to take a decision on crop loan waiver, as the chief minister promised its implementation by August 15. Though Revanth Reddy intended to discuss the crop loan waiver in the Cabinet meeting held on May 20, the Election Commission of India did not give it permission to do so.

Meanwhile, the CMRF cheques which too were put on hold due to MCC, will be cleared by the government. Officials said that about 60,000 cheques have been put on hold. Sources said that the chief minister instructed officials to distribute the cheques to eligible beneficiaries as soon as possible.

Likewise, the state government will also resume Praja Vani, the public grievances redressal system, from Friday. Praja Vani in-charge and State Planning Commission vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy on Thursday said that the government will resume accepting applications from Friday.

Chinna Reddy said that due to MCC being in force across the country, the Praja Vani petitions were temporarily halted. He explained that as MCC has now been lifted, Praja Vani applications will be accepted at the Praja Bhavan every Tuesday and Friday. He urged people to make use of this opportunity.