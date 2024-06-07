Telangana HC dismisses petition to quash FIR against accused no. 1

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed the criminal petition filed by Syed Mohidoddin, the prime accused in the sheep distribution scam, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him at the Gachibowli police station on December 26, 2023.

Mohidoddin contended that he was wrongfully implicated as accused no. 1 in the scam without any involvement. As per the complaint by Sannaboina Yedukondalu, it is alleged that he and 16 other victims supplied sheep units to Animal Husbandry officials Ravi Kumar and Keshav Sai. It added that the officials, as part of the sheep distribution programme of the state government, collected the sheep units from the complainant and other victims in Vellelapond of Prakasam district.

According to the complaint, Mohidoddin and his son, acting as contractors, took the sheep units along with the government officers. The victims provided their bank account numbers, Aadhaar cards and cell phone numbers for the payment. However, no payment was made to their accounts. The complaint alleged that the contractors, including Mohidoddin, redirected the funds to their accounts, defrauding the victims.

Mohidoddin argued that there was no evidence to show his involvement in the case and that the complainant failed to provide material evidence, such as receipts or proof of sale of the sheep units. However, senior counsel Ravi Kiran Rao, representing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), opposed Mohidoddin’s contentions, stating that he had fled to Dubai, UAE, after the scam came to light.

After reviewing the material evidence presented in the writ petition, the court dismissed Mohidoddin’s criminal petition. The case will proceed based on the FIR and the ongoing investigation by the authorities, the judge said.