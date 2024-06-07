Telangana: Over 23,000 graduates don’t know how to vote

NALGONDA: They may have completed their graduation but a sizable number of them do not know how to cast their vote. Over 23,000 votes were cast for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency MLC byelections, which were deemed invalid for various reasons. Most of them were not in the proper format.

For instance, some voters wrote on the ballot paper: “I love you, Jai Mallanna, Jai Rakesh Reddy”, instead of their order of preference. Others wrote serial numbers starting from “1” to the last candidate.

Officials said that the number of invalid votes crossed the 23,000 mark by the time the counting entered the third round.

Officials said that the final result is likely to be decided by the second preference votes.

BRS candidate alleges irregularities in counting

Meanwhile, BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy alleged irregularities in the counting of votes. He said that the Returning Officer was disregarding them and acting unilaterally.

Later, BRS leaders met Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and lodged a complaint against counting officials, alleging irregularities. Meanwhile, the ARO filed a complaint with the Thipparthy police accusing former BRS MLA Bhupal Reddy of obstructing their work.

Nalgonda Collector Dasari Hari Chandana then visited the counting centre and said the process was transparent and impartial. She said additional collectors and 36 AROs are monitoring the counting, which is also being recorded on CCTV.

Counting on

1,22,813 first preference votes for Teenmaar Mallanna

A Rakesh Reddy gets 1,04,248 first preference votes