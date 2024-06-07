Troubling questions echo in BRS corridors

Within the BRS, there is speculation that some MLAs might be planning to join the BJP or the Congress. If this happens, it would be a major blow to the BRS, to the extent of threatening the party’s existence.

Party leaders are questioning why no post-election review meeting has been conducted to address the Lok Sabha results. There are concerns that responsibilities were given to former MLAs who lost elections by huge margins, which demotivated ground-level leaders during the Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders are also questioning why, despite having strong support in Assembly segments like Secunderabad and Malkajgiri, the party failed to retain deposits in these constituencies. There is frustration that KT Rama Rao, the former minister and working president, has not convened meetings with MLAs to identify faults and address the issues.

The shifting of votes to the BJP is causing anxiety about future urban and local body elections. With the BJP gaining strength, there is a concern that the saffron party’s newly-elected MPs will focus on upcoming elections and solidify its position as the prime opposition.

Former MLAs and some sitting MLAs pointed out the lack of direct contact with the BRS chief to understand ground realities and the need for revitalisation of the party with new faces.

Additionally, the ruling Congress is rumoured to be planning “Operation Akarsh,” to merge the BRS Legislative Party (BRSLP) into its fold. This could severely damage BRS’ chances of recovery ahead of the next elections.