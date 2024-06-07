Will try to get financial support for Telangana from Centre, says MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the time for politics is only during elections, BJP MP elect Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Thursday made it clear that he will work with the Congress government for the development of the state.

Stating that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pushed the state into a financial crisis, Vishweshwar Reddy said that to overcome it, the state needs support of the Union government. “Though the ruling parties are different, I will try to ensure financial support to the state government from the Centre,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Vishweshwar Reddy said the BJP is preparing for the coming local bodies elections which the party wants to win by bagging about 50% of the votes. “Because of the Modi wave, I won in Chevella. So far, no one has won from the Chevella Lok Sabha seat for the second time,” Vishweshwar said.

He said his party colleague M Raghunandan Rao won in Medak though BRS spent hundreds of crores. “BJP got anti-KCR votes and that helped us win eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana,” the MP said.

“Those who voted for the BRS and Congress in the Assembly elections voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Vishweshwar said: “If I become a Union minister, I will lose politically. I will be alienated from the people of Chevella. I will abide by whatever decision is taken by the party leadership. The state is likely to get two berths in the Union Cabinet.”

Responding to questions on the revocation of GO 111, he said that due to this GO, illegal construction was going on. “To curb this, the state government should make the area that comes under GO 111 a sustainable development zone,” he said.

Asked about the TDP-BJP alliance, he said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will remain with the NDA.