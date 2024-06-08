Dy CM Bhatti directs officials to plug leaks, mobilise additional revenues

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday directed officials to explore ways to mobilise additional revenue and increase the state’s income.

Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, chaired a review meeting with officials of Finance, Revenue, Excise, Transport, Aarogya Sri departments at the Secretariat. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others attended the meeting.

The deputy CM reviewed the progress achieved in the last two financial years.

He also reviewed the work in the first two months of the current fiscal and directed the officials of all the departments to gear up to improve performance in their respective departments and ensure there were no leakages of any kind by taking appropriate measures. The Enforcement department should be strengthened to achieve the budget estimates, he said.

Vikramarka enquired about the functioning of the committee constituted in the Commercial Taxes department to increase revenue. The Commercial Taxes department should conduct review meetings in various wings frequently to bolster the state revenues and check evasion, he said.