Dy CM Bhatti directs officials to plug leaks, mobilise additional revenues

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday directed officials to explore ways to mobilise additional revenue and increase the state’s income.
Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, chaired a review meeting with officials of Finance, Revenue, Excise, Transport, Aarogya Sri departments at the Secretariat. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others attended the meeting.
The deputy CM reviewed the progress achieved in the last two financial years.
He also reviewed the work in the first two months of the current fiscal and directed the officials of all the departments to gear up to improve performance in their respective departments and ensure there were no leakages of any kind by taking appropriate measures. The Enforcement department should be strengthened to achieve the budget estimates, he said.
Vikramarka enquired about the functioning of the committee constituted in the Commercial Taxes department to increase revenue. The Commercial Taxes department should conduct review meetings in various wings frequently to bolster the state revenues and check evasion, he said.
Vikramarka advised them to take stock of interest being paid by the RTC to various banks and institutions and consider the possibility of transferring loans to institutions that charge less interest and help RTC increase its revenue. A similar exercise done on an experimental basis in Singareni Collieries resulted in a benefit of hundreds of crores to the company, the finance minister said.
He asked the officials to speed up the process of the Land Regularisation Scheme. Several LRS applications were pending for a long time. The process was started before the election notification was issued. He examined the reasons for the lack of progress of the LRS and instructed officials to speed up the process to augment income to the state.
Vikramarka sought the details of houses constructed under Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha schemes and the revenue earned thereof.
On the Rajiv Aarogya Sri scheme, he said the main objective should be to keep the common people satisfied. A method is being implemented to release pending Aarogya Sri bills every month.
The officials should hold discussions with private hospitals to extend medical treatment at the packages being offered in government hospitals. They should be told that the Aarogya Sri scheme is part of corporate social responsibility, the minister said.