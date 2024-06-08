Expectations sky-high from Telangana MPs

HYDERABAD: With the completion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Telangana are now keenly observing how their elected MPs will address state-specific issues in Parliament. The expectations are high, especially regarding the fulfilment of promises outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA-2014).

Telangana has elected eight MPs each from the BJP and Congress, and one from the MIM. The focus is particularly on the BJP legislators as their alliance will form the government at the Centre. Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has stated that his primary goal is to fight for the state’s rights and secure funds for its development. His fellow MPs from the state have a lot to focus on — Bayyaram Steel Factory, national status for an irrigation project, Kazipet Railway coach factory and other promises mentioned in the APRA-2014.

The people of Telangana expect the BJP MPs to focus on the ongoing Krishna water sharing dispute and try to resolve the issue by impressing upon the NDA government at the Centre. The fact that the NDA will also be in power in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh may facilitate faster resolution of water sharing disputes, believe the people.

In the backdrop of allegations that AP diverted more than its share of Krishna river water at the cost of Telangana’s interests, resolution of this dispute is a priority.

The MPs are also expected to use their good offices to get the green signal for the long-pending Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project, which is crucial for Hyderabad’s IT industry. The people also hope that the MPs managed to get increased funds and support from the Centre.