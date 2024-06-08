Justice league: Bench junks plea to postpone Group-1 exam set for June 9

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to interfere with the orders of a single judge regarding the postponement of the Group-1 Preliminary Examination.
This examination, conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), is scheduled to be held on June 9. The single judge had on June 4 rejected a plea to postpone the exam, following which the petitioners filed an appeal. The petitioners, M Ganesh and Bhukya Bharat, sought the postponement saying that they have qualified for the second screening test for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II / Executive in the Intelligence Bureau, Government of India, New Delhi.
This screening test is also scheduled for June 9. When the matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, standing counsel for the TSPSC said that the schedule for the Group-1 Preliminary and Main Examinations was established well in advance. All logistical and other arrangements for the examination have already been completed, with over 90% of candidates having downloaded their hall tickets, counsel said, arguing that the future of over four lakh aspirants should not be jeopardised for the sake of two candidates seeking postponement.
The bench agreed with the TSPSC’s contention, noting that only 700 candidates are competing for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II posts, while more than four lakh are vying for the Group-1 posts. The schedule for the Group-1 exam was planned meticulously and postponing it for a few candidates was deemed unreasonable, the bench said, upholding the single judge’s decision.
Slaughter of 20 bulls stayed temporarily
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered a temporary halt to the slaughter of 20 bulls, directing the petitioner not to sell or send the beasts to a slaughterhouse until further notice.
The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Mohammad Raheem, who sought the release of the 20 bulls from police custody to allow him to sell or slaughter them. Earlier, the court had permitted the release of these bulls for commercial purposes.
However, Friday’s proceedings saw an intervening petition filed by BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and the Gou Gyan Goshala Trust. They sought directions to prevent the slaughter of the bulls. Counsel for the intervenors argued that allowing the Mohammed Raheem custody of the bulls violated Supreme Court orders, as a case had been registered against the original petitioners.
counsel appearing for Mohammed Raheem contended that the intervenors lacked an authorised certificate from the Gaushala Trust, questioning their locus standi in the matter. Furthermore, counsel argued that the 20 bulls were unfit for cattle or breeding purposes, making them suitable for slaughter.
After considering the arguments, Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed the intervenors to produce a valid certificate from the Gaushala Trust and a fitness certificate for the 20 bulls from a veterinary hospital by the next hearing on June 10.
‘Follow due procedure while probing cases on Shakil Amir’
The Telangana High Court has directed the Nizamabad Police Superintendent and the police of Varni and Kotagiri police stations to follow due procedure in their investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government-supplied paddy for Custom Milling Rice (CMR) and while summoning former Bodhan BRS MLA Shakil Amir.
Cases were filed after inspections conducted last December by officials of the Civil Supplies, Revenue, and Police departments at three rice mills in the district. These rice mills are reportedly owned by associates and family members of Shakil Amir.
The inspections revealed that paddy supplied by the government for CMR purposes was missing, with custom-milled rice worth approximately `70 crore unaccounted for. Officials discovered that 50,732 metric tonnes of paddy had been allocated to the three mills owned by the family members of the former MLA during the rainy and summer seasons, with 33,328 metric tonnes suspected to be misappropriated.
Following a complaint from the Civil Supplies department, the police registered three separate cases and initiated a probe. However, Shakil Amir, through his GPA holder, approached the High Court, alleging harassment by the police in the guise of the investigation. His counsel, K Venu Madhav, argued that Shakil Amir was not directly involved in the business activities of the rice mills and that the police had unjustly summoned him for questioning.