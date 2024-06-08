Justice league: Bench junks plea to postpone Group-1 exam set for June 9

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to interfere with the orders of a single judge regarding the postponement of the Group-1 Preliminary Examination.

This examination, conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), is scheduled to be held on June 9. The single judge had on June 4 rejected a plea to postpone the exam, following which the petitioners filed an appeal. The petitioners, M Ganesh and Bhukya Bharat, sought the postponement saying that they have qualified for the second screening test for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II / Executive in the Intelligence Bureau, Government of India, New Delhi.

This screening test is also scheduled for June 9. When the matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, standing counsel for the TSPSC said that the schedule for the Group-1 Preliminary and Main Examinations was established well in advance. All logistical and other arrangements for the examination have already been completed, with over 90% of candidates having downloaded their hall tickets, counsel said, arguing that the future of over four lakh aspirants should not be jeopardised for the sake of two candidates seeking postponement.

The bench agreed with the TSPSC’s contention, noting that only 700 candidates are competing for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II posts, while more than four lakh are vying for the Group-1 posts. The schedule for the Group-1 exam was planned meticulously and postponing it for a few candidates was deemed unreasonable, the bench said, upholding the single judge’s decision.