Lightning deaths on the rise in Telangana's Adilabad district

ADILABAD: In the erstwhile Adilabad district, lightning and thunderstorms have become hazards for farmers, leading to an increase in deaths over the past few years. The farming community, in particular, is worried about working in the fields due to the frequent rains and gales accompanied by lightning, which have resulted in the loss of lives and cattle.

In the last two days alone, five farmers, including a cattle grazer, died due to lightning strikes in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Among the victims was a young farmer M Praveen (28), who was preparing his field for Kharif cultivation and got struck by lightning and died on the spot.

A young farming couple, A Santosh and his wife Swapana, also perished in Dongargaon village, Indervalli mandal. They sought shelter under a tree during a heavy rain and gales while working in the fields, but were struck by lightning and died.

M Sri, a 10-year-old cattle grazer, was struck by lightning and died while grazing in Elvath village, Thanoor mandal.

On Friday, 14-year-old Jadhav Krishna died from a lightning strike while accompanying his mother to the fields in Durganagar thanda. He was playing nearby when the lightning struck.

The erstwhile Adilabad district, known for its rich forests and natural beauty, has seen farmers increasingly worried about their safety while working in the fields. Despite the dangerous conditions, they must stay in fields to sustain their livelihood. Without adequate shelters, many take refuge under trees during storms, making them vulnerable to lightning strikes.

Environmental changes, such as deforestation for developmental activities and the expansion of podu cultivation, have reduced forested areas, contributing to higher temperatures and lightning incidents. However, there is no scientific study yet on these deaths.

Farmers in the district are currently preparing for Kharif cultivation after recent rainfall.

Various crops are raised in about 5.3 lakh hectare. Cotton is cultivated in about 3.50 lakh hectares in the distric.