Officials to face action if they fail to complete works on Amma Adarsh Schools programme

SIDDIPET: District Collector M Manu Choudhary warned that strict action will be taken against officials who do not complete the works undertaken as part of Amma Adarsh Schools programme on time.

The collector expressed displeasure with some engineering officials for not completing the works, even though schools are set to begin in five days. Out of 814 schools in the district, the prescribed works have been completed in only 176 schools so far.

Under the Amma Adarsh Schools programme, repairs to electricity, classrooms, toilets, kitchen sheds and compound walls in 814 schools are essential to improve infrastructure.

The collector ordered the schools in the final stage of construction to be painted and completed by June 12, with the remaining schools to be handed over by June 20. He said that all necessary arrangements should be made for students’ comfort. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore, with about Rs 8 crore already paid.

Manu Choudhary directed District Education Officer Srinivas Reddy to visit schools where construction has not progressed and works have not yet started, along with the District Rural Development Officer, to expedite completion.

On Monday, a meeting was held with MPDOs, MEOs, Panchayat Raj Engineers, IKP and principals of government schools in all mandals.