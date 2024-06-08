Revanth in Delhi to attend Congress Working Committee meeting

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reached Delhi on Friday evening to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for Saturday. Along with Revanth, Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi and AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy will also be participating in the CWC meeting.

The AICC will host the party’s newly-elected Lok Sabha members for dinner at the AICC headquarters. Revanth, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the newly-elected MPs from Telangana will attend the dinner party.

CMO sources said that Revanth is likely to return to Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The Congress won eight Lok Sabha seats in the state, of which five are first-time MPs who will also attend the dinner with their senior colleagues.