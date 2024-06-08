Teachers transfers, promotions across Telangana from June 8

HYDERABAD: The process of transfers and promotions of teachers across the state, except in Rangareddy district, will take place from June 8 to 24. With all court cases cleared regarding teacher promotions, the School Education department issued orders on Friday for transferring and promoting teachers.

“Since all the court cases are now cleared, except WP No 28043 of 2023 and related cases in Rangareddy, officials decided to proceed with promotions and transfers. The high court directed not to effect transfers to the cadre of School Assistant / SGTs in Rangareddy until the seniority list is finalised after duly sending back the School Assistant / SGTs transferred to Rangareddy in excess to quota-rule,” the department officials said.

The promotions and transfers of Head Masters Gr-II (Gazetted) and teachers in the state, except Rangareddy, will be conducted online and through counseling in accordance with rules and high court directions.

According to sources, 18,495 teachers will receive promotions. The promotions are: Headmaster Grade-2 (763), School Assistants (5,123), Primary School Headmaster (2,130), completing the promotions to the Upgraded posts of Language Pandits and PETs as School Assistant (Languages) and School Assistant (Physical Education) (10,479) and the total is 18,495.

The high court directed authorities to consider the petitioners for promotion to the post of School Assistants in their respective subjects without insisting for passing of TET Examination, as and when promotions take place.