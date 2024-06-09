4.03L candidates to write Gr-1 prelims on June 9

HYDERABAD: A total of 4.03 lakh candidates are set to appear for the TPSC Group-1 prelims examination, which will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm on Sunday. It will be simultaneously held in 897 centres across 31 districts.

It is to be noted that the TPSC Group-1 examination was cancelled in February and April due to legal issues stemming from paper leakage and failing to follow the norms in conducting the examination.

The Commission said that measures have been taken this time to implement candidate-specific OMR sheets and biometric attendance, apart from installing CCTV cameras at the examination centres.

Additionally, one regional coordinator (RC) has been appointed by the Commission for every 20 centres for coordination with all the chief superintendents. All the 897 centres have been assigned chief superintendents, local route officers, departmental officers, sitting squads and flying squads for inspection centres.

Help desks have been set up in the collectorates to assist and guide the candidates, along with the district-wise help desk numbers, which are available on the official website.

The Commission said that adequate police bandobast has been arranged at the entry gates as well as the compound walls of the test centres to prevent any untoward incidents.

The TGSRTC has been requested to increase the frequency of buses and the Revenue department has issued Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the vicinity of exam centres on Sunday.

The entry gates will be closed by 10 am and no candidate will be allowed entry after the closing of the gates.

Calculators, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, mathematical tables, log tables, writing pads or any other electronic gadgets are not allowed.

TGSRTC sets up assistance counters for aspirants

Hyderabad: For the convenience of the applicants set to appear for the TPSC Group-1 exam on Sunday, the TGSRTC has set up assistance counters at major bus stations in the city. Enquiries can be made on 9959226154 and 9959226160.