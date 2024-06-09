NEET-UG result fishy, says KTR, demands probe

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday demanded a high-level probe by an expert committee into the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.

In a post on X, Rama Rao wrote: “We demand justice and request the formation of a expert committee to probe thoroughly and ensure fairness for all students and their families.”

He pointed out that no student from Telangana was in the top five for the first time in the last five years. Rama Rao said: “We demand the government to disclose the process followed for allocating grace marks. There should be a standardised methodology that benefits everyone, not just a select group of 1,500 students.”

Stating that he was sure the NDA has many challenges as it forms a new government, Rama Rao wrote: “But the one that deserves highest priority is the most sensitive issue pertaining to the future of millions of students; the Fiasco of NEET 2024 result.”

He said that unlike previous years, this year a total of 67 students have scored 720/720 marks, achieving AIR-1 rank which raises many suspicions.