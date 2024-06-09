Official X handle of Balanagar DCP hacked

HYDERABAD: The official X handle of DCP T Srinivasa Rao of Balanagar was reportedly hacked on Saturday. Around 6.30 am on Saturday, the cop’s account was seen reposting replies to posts of internet personality Andrew Tate. The retweets continued for about 12 hours, until the technical team of the police took down the posts.

Andrew Tate, who has about 9.4 million followers on X, is a former professional kickboxer who now has a website that purportedly offers cryptocurrency courses with a promise to make his students rich. On his X handle, Tate announced the launch of ‘$TATE on blockchain platform SOLANA’ with details of the presale of the cryptocurrency. Several replies to Tate’s announcement were reposted from the DCP’s X handle.

The official police account was created in 2021 but has largely remained inactive, said T Srinivasa. He adds, “There is no retweet done from our side and we are verifying with the technical team to see what went wrong.”

The official also recollected that in recent times, there have been many attempts to create fake social media accounts of IPS officers.