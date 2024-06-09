Parveen from Karimnagar part of all-women team to Barren Island

KARIMNAGAR: A woman from Telangana is part of the first-ever team of women conducting a geological investigation at the volcano, Barren Island, Andaman and Nicobar. With support from the Indian Coast Guard, the women started the expedition on May 29. Reports say it is the only active volcano in India.

According to sources, this is part of an internal project of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS)-Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), based in Dehradun. Led by Dr Mamta Chauhan, scientist-E of the geosciences department at IIRS-ISRO, the team comprises a group of researchers from various institutions, among which one is Parveen Sultana from Karimnagar.

Speaking to TNIE, she said the mission is to conduct a comprehensive geological investigation of the volcano on Barren Island, with a focus on studying its unique features, volcanic activity and geological formations. They have collected some samples, she added.

Dr Mamta, a leading figure in the field of geosciences, expressed her enthusiasm for the expedition, highlighting the importance of understanding volcanic activity for both scientific research and disaster mitigation efforts.

The successful expedition to Barren Island exemplifies the collaborative spirit of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS-ISRO), the Indian Coast Guard (A&N Islands) and the Department of Science and Technology (A&N administration). “This cooperative effort underscores India’s commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and exploration. The insights gained from the expedition will contribute significantly to our understanding of volcanic processes and geological phenomena in challenging environments,” Mamta adds.

As Parveen noted, the journey exemplifies the spirit of exploration, resilience and dedication that defines India’s scientific endeavours on the global stage.

