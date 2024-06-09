Revanth discusses Cabinet expansion in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday called on top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge and reportedly discussed the expansion of the state Cabinet, changing the TPCC president and appointments to the various nominated posts. It is believed that the Cabinet expansion is just a matter of time.

Revanth on Saturday attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the dinner hosted by the party for the newly-elected MPs. The CWC is the highest decision making body of the Congress.

Sources said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his disappointment during the CWC meeting over the party securing fewer than expected Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, particularly given the fact that the Congress is in power in the state.

Revanth attacks Modi

Responding to a question on the claim of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi that the BJP performed better in Congress-ruled states, Revanth shot back by stating that perhaps the former wasn’t aware of what happened in Telangana. He said that while BJP’s seats increased from four to eight, the Congress improved its tally of seats from three to eight and also increased its vote share from 39.5% in the Assembly elections to 41% in Lok Sabha elections. Revanth also pointed out that the Congress won teh Secunderabad Cantonment byelection taking its total of seats in the Legislative Assembly from 64 to 65.