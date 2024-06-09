Suspense deepens for Telangana BJP leaders awaiting Cabinet call

HYDERABAD: Suspense prevailed in the state BJP through Saturday as aspirants of Union Cabinet berths in the Narendra Modi government waited for word from Delhi.

The wait for the aspirants, and their families and followers, got even more agonising following reports that NDA constituents who met on Friday have finalised the allocation of berths and portfolios. However, no confirmation on which leaders from Telangana have been favoured by the party high command reached Hyderabad, despite the oath-taking ceremony being scheduled for Sunday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Party insiders believe that Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy will certainly be reappointed as a Union minister. The BJP is likely to include a BC (Backward Class) MP as Minister of State to balance regional equations and acknowledge the support from the BC community in recent Lok Sabha elections. This balancing act is a part of the party’s strategy to strengthen its position in Telangana ahead of the next Assembly elections, sources said. They said that the BJP high command is also considering the names of Eatala Rajender, along with Kishan, or Bandi Sanjay and DK Aruna.

State BJP leaders believe that either combination would benefit the party in Telangana and strike the right chord with backward communities.

However, if the buzz in BJP circles is any indication, senior leader and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman is also being considered for a Cabinet post.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs from Telangana have been camping in Delhi for the past two days, lobbying for their inclusion in the Union Cabinet. Families and close associates of the Lok Sabha members have also reached Delhi.

The aspirants expect to receive a call from either BJP national president JP Nadda’s office or Amit Shah’s office regarding their selection, by late Saturday or early Sunday.